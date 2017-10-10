Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 5

  • By Daniel Greco
The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.

This week has been a tough one for injuries to star players. Condolences to all Odell Beckham Jr fantasy owners... but leaving solid players on your bench is on you.

When your matchup is decided by three points or less, leaving productive players on the bench will infuriate you. The players featured this week in Fantasy Bench Regrets, leave you scratching your head wondering why you didn't start them.

Doug Martin
Fantasy Points: 13.4
Starting Percentage: 51.8%

Coming off a suspension, no one knew how ready Martin would be in his first game. Well, lets just say he exceeded expectations and his projections.

Michael Crabtree
Fantasy Points: 14.2
Starting Percentage: 43.7%

Last year, Crabtree was the 11th ranked wide receiver in fantasy football. Even though this is a new year, I have no idea why you would sit him, but that's on you. He did some serious work last Sunday.

Jerick McKinnon
Fantasy Points: 20.6
Starting Percentage: 13%

Stepping in for the recently injured running back Dalvin Cook, McKinnon shined as bright as a four carat diamond. His shifty moves, and incredible speed allowed him to find pay dirt and find a place in the hearts of fantasy owners.

Davante Adams
Fantasy Points: 18.6
Starting Percentage: 46%

Aaron Rodgers' number one target this week, Adams returned after getting his bell rung by Bears LB Danny Trevathan. One week after that hit, Adams not only balled out, but he even caught the game winning touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Five weeks in and with the injury bug floating around, the waiver wire will be your best friend for the next couple of weeks.

