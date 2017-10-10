Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 5

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.

This week has been a tough one for injuries to star players. Condolences to all Odell Beckham Jr fantasy owners... but leaving solid players on your bench is on you.

When your matchup is decided by three points or less, leaving productive players on the bench will infuriate you. The players featured this week in Fantasy Bench Regrets, leave you scratching your head wondering why you didn't start them.

Doug Martin

Fantasy Points: 13.4

Starting Percentage: 51.8%

Coming off a suspension, no one knew how ready Martin would be in his first game. Well, lets just say he exceeded expectations and his projections.

Made a last minute decision to leave Doug Martin on my fantasy bench tonight... #FMFL pic.twitter.com/6No2BN86BE â Tyler Edgeman (@Edgeman_Tyler) October 6, 2017

Fantasy football owners who started Doug Martin in his first game back from suspension: pic.twitter.com/zW1aTs1MEf â Eddie C. Brown III (@UTEddieBrown) October 6, 2017

Michael Crabtree

Fantasy Points: 14.2

Starting Percentage: 43.7%

Last year, Crabtree was the 11th ranked wide receiver in fantasy football. Even though this is a new year, I have no idea why you would sit him, but that's on you. He did some serious work last Sunday.

Gotta love the #Raiders defense for making Flacco look "elite".



And I have Michael Crabtree on my bench. pic.twitter.com/V1ALftIage â Fred. (@fredelicioso) October 8, 2017

Jerick McKinnon

Fantasy Points: 20.6

Starting Percentage: 13%

Stepping in for the recently injured running back Dalvin Cook, McKinnon shined as bright as a four carat diamond. His shifty moves, and incredible speed allowed him to find pay dirt and find a place in the hearts of fantasy owners.

On today's episode of "Why did I bench Jerick McKinnon?" I take a cake mixer to my eyeballs. Also the Giants are 0-5 and lost 3 receivers â Corbin Creamerman (@Tuckleb3rryFinn) October 10, 2017

this week in fantasy i sat deshaun watson, will fuller, and jerick mckinnon and still won.



my other two teams i don't want to talk about. â Dan's Not Hot (@Dan_Lamma) October 10, 2017

Jerick McKinnon coming up yuge in fantasy with 33 points on MNF pic.twitter.com/xydkmYApgh â Jesse Cummings (@JesseCummings9) October 10, 2017

Davante Adams

Fantasy Points: 18.6

Starting Percentage: 46%

Aaron Rodgers' number one target this week, Adams returned after getting his bell rung by Bears LB Danny Trevathan. One week after that hit, Adams not only balled out, but he even caught the game winning touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Davante Adams getting in the Halloween spirit, rising from the dead (but not my fantasy bench) for revenge on them Cowboys pic.twitter.com/FYMwwKZvKT â Parch (@MisterParch) October 8, 2017

got davante adams on my bench pic.twitter.com/5VHuHEStqk â ya momma (@TrippyBeezy) October 8, 2017

Who left Davante Adams on the bench?! Hands up if it was you...



Five weeks in and with the injury bug floating around, the waiver wire will be your best friend for the next couple of weeks.