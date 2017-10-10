Injuries: Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess (knee) DNP

Two days after hauling in a team-high seven receptions and a touchdown, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess was held out of Tuesday's practice with a knee injury. Funchess was also a non-participant on Monday, reportedly walking around the locker room with ice on his knees.

Carolina, which hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, is already playing without tight end Greg Olsen. Funchess has caught 14 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the past two weeks and leads all Panthers wide receivers with 24 receptions on the season, second to only running back Christian McCaffrey (27) on the team.

It's not clear if this setback is related to Funchess' previous knee issues. The third-year wideout missed the Panthers' 2016 season finale after being carted off the field with a knee injury in Week 16.

Offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (neck) still has not fully returned to practice but is working with trainers on the side.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

1. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham underwent surgery to repair a broken ankle sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Thank u all for your prayers. You better believe I'll be back better than ever. God Speed A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

2. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not seen at Tuesday's practice in the portion that was open to media. Brady, who was sacked three times last Thursday by Tampa Bay, said the hits he took "would not effect his attendance" for Sunday's game versus the New York Jets.

3. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) was a full participant Tuesday. Cox has missed the past two games. Cox told reporters he was not sure yet if he would play Thursday against the Panthers.