Rodgers among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 5.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Strong stats to consider:

» Rogers completed 19 of 29 passes for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Power of the moment: Rodgers threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds left in the game to put the Packers up over the Cowboys 34-31.

» Vote for Rodgers for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 5

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strong stats to consider:

» Fournette rushed for 181 yards on 28 carries (6.5 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in the Jaguarsâ 30-9 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Power of the moment: He ran for a 90-yard rushing touchdown late in the 4th quarter.

» Vote for Fournette for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 5

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Strong stats to consider:

» Wentz completed 21 of 30 passes (70.0 percent) for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 128.3 passer rating in the Eaglesâ 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Power of the moment: He goes deep to wideout Torrey Smith for a 59-yard touchdown. His third TD of the first quarter.

» Vote for Wentz for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 5

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Strong stats to consider:

» completed 29 of 37 passes (78.4 percent) for 324 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 130.2 passer rating in the Chiefsâ 42-34 win over the Houston Texans.

Power of the moment: Smith fires a rocket to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 38-yard gain.

» Vote for Smith for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 5

Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis Colts

Strong stats to consider:

» Vinatieri connected on four field-goal attempts and two extra-point attempts.

Power of the moment: He hit a 51-yard winning field goal in the Colts' 26-23 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

» Vote for Vinatieri for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 5