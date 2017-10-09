NFL players react to Trubisky's tricky two-point play

Mitchell Trubisky was making his NFL debut on Monday night, but he looked like a veteran master of two-point conversion magic against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bears' trick two-point conversion in the fourth quarter -- which ended with Trubisky trotting into the end zone in front of a bewildered Vikings defense -- drew plenty of praise from NFL players. The Vikings went on to win the game 20-17.
WOW the @ChicagoBears just drew one up in the dirt. Innovation at its finest!!! #MNFâ Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) October 10, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/F1O11nYpaNâ Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) October 10, 2017
This 2 pt conversion is freaking awesome! Wow. So creative. https://t.co/IyYLG8LfY2â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 10, 2017
that shovel pass option just changed every defensive coordinator game plan in the league#MNFâ Datone Jones (@IAM_Dat_One) October 10, 2017
Chicago Bears 2pt. Conversion play = ï¿½ï¿½â Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) October 10, 2017
Love that 2 pt play.â Chris Gragg (@Gragg80) October 10, 2017
That was a nice 2pt conversionâ Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) October 10, 2017
That was the ILLEST play I've ever seen!â Marshall Newhouse (@MNewhouse74) October 10, 2017
That had to be one of the cleanest plays ever!! Lolâ Chris Banjo (@Chris1Banjo) October 10, 2017
One of the best plays I ever seen!!!! I'm running that on Madden for sure!!!#MNFâ Melvin Ingram (@MelvinIngram) October 10, 2017
Nice 2 point playâ Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) October 10, 2017
That was the greatest goalline play I've ever seen. MOTHER OF GOD!!!#MNFâ Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 10, 2017
That was a great 2-point play!â David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) October 10, 2017
That play was live lolâ Marqise Lee (@TeamLee1) October 10, 2017
I never seen that ï¿½ï¿½â Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) October 10, 2017
One of the coolest plays Iâve seen in a whileâ Jermaine Kearse (@JKearse_15) October 10, 2017
Bro what a play!â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) October 10, 2017
