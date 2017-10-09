NFL players react to Trubisky's tricky two-point play

  By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Mitchell Trubisky was making his NFL debut on Monday night, but he looked like a veteran master of two-point conversion magic against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears' trick two-point conversion in the fourth quarter -- which ended with Trubisky trotting into the end zone in front of a bewildered Vikings defense -- drew plenty of praise from NFL players. The Vikings went on to win the game 20-17.

