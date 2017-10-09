NFL players react to Trubisky's tricky two-point play

Mitchell Trubisky was making his NFL debut on Monday night, but he looked like a veteran master of two-point conversion magic against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears' trick two-point conversion in the fourth quarter -- which ended with Trubisky trotting into the end zone in front of a bewildered Vikings defense -- drew plenty of praise from NFL players. The Vikings went on to win the game 20-17.

This 2 pt conversion is freaking awesome! Wow. So creative. https://t.co/IyYLG8LfY2 â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 10, 2017

that shovel pass option just changed every defensive coordinator game plan in the league#MNF â Datone Jones (@IAM_Dat_One) October 10, 2017

That was a nice 2pt conversion â Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) October 10, 2017

That was the ILLEST play I've ever seen! â Marshall Newhouse (@MNewhouse74) October 10, 2017

That had to be one of the cleanest plays ever!! Lol â Chris Banjo (@Chris1Banjo) October 10, 2017

One of the best plays I ever seen!!!! I'm running that on Madden for sure!!!#MNF â Melvin Ingram (@MelvinIngram) October 10, 2017

Nice 2 point play â Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) October 10, 2017

That was the greatest goalline play I've ever seen. MOTHER OF GOD!!!#MNF â Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 10, 2017

That play was live lol â Marqise Lee (@TeamLee1) October 10, 2017

I never seen that ï¿½ï¿½ â Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) October 10, 2017