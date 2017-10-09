Vikings replace Sam Bradford with Case Keenum

After watching Sam Bradford limp through the first half, Mike Zimmer made a quarterback change.

Case Keenum took over the final drive of the first half and began the second half under center.

ESPN's Lisa Salters reported Zimmer told her at halftime that Bradford was hurting. Bradford was in uniform on the sideline at start of the second half.

Bradford struggled in his return after missing the past three games with a knee injury. The veteran looked rusty from the get-go. He missed his first three targets, tossing balls high, low and wide. Bradford also made head-scratching decisions, including holding the ball in his own end zone for-ev-er and taking a safety. He finished the first quarter 1-of-5 passing for minus 5 yards and the safety.

More than anything Zimmer needed to take Bradford out for his own safety. The quarterback couldn't move in the pocket. Unable to flee any hint of pressure, Bradford was a sitting duck, taking four sacks. Bradford looked scared to drive the ball with his injured lower leg, which led to limp tosses.

Bradford ended the half 5-of-11 passing for 36 yards. The Vikings offense totaled 34 yards on 26 plays with Bradford under center.

Keenum has been solid the past two weeks and takes over with a 3-2 lead (yes, that's a real NFL halftime score). With the Vikings defense bottling up Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears' offense, Zimmer couldn't chance blowing a winnable road game by sticking with Bradford. Keenum gives Minnesota a better chance to win.