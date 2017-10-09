NFL Psychics Accurately Predicted Week 5 Action

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 9th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Chad Johnson accurately predicted a Dolphins W.

I spoke w/ Jay Cutler & I told him I love him, excited for Sunday's game against the Titans, I will be in attendance & I guarantee a winâ¼ï¸ â Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 5, 2017

Hall of Fame QB (and sorcerer) Kurt Warner made Ochocinco's prediction look like child's play.

You got some competition, Tony Romo.

Maurice Jones-Drew was (once again) ridiculously on point, too.

These guys must be killing it in their fantasy football leagues.

The Giants need receivers and T.O. and Ochocinco are willing to help.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Jack Nicklaus aka TE Nick O'Leary's grandpa braved the weather for Sunday's Bills-Bengals game.