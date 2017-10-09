NFL Psychics Accurately Predicted Week 5 Action

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 9th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Chad Johnson accurately predicted a Dolphins W.

Hall of Fame QB (and sorcerer) Kurt Warner made Ochocinco's prediction look like child's play.

You got some competition, Tony Romo.

Maurice Jones-Drew was (once again) ridiculously on point, too.

These guys must be killing it in their fantasy football leagues.

The Giants need receivers and T.O. and Ochocinco are willing to help.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on

Jack Nicklaus aka TE Nick O'Leary's grandpa braved the weather for Sunday's Bills-Bengals game.

A post shared by Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) on

