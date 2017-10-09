NFL Psychics Accurately Predicted Week 5 Action

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 9th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Chad Johnson accurately predicted a Dolphins W.
I spoke w/ Jay Cutler & I told him I love him, excited for Sunday's game against the Titans, I will be in attendance & I guarantee a winâ¼ï¸â Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 5, 2017
Hall of Fame QB (and sorcerer) Kurt Warner made Ochocinco's prediction look like child's play.
.@michaelirvin88: Deshaun 'Michael Jordan' Watson will score 55 vs. KCâ NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 8, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Bold Predictions â¬ï¸â¬ï¸
ï¿½ï¿½: @NFLGameDay Morning LIVE now pic.twitter.com/KN2GTS52qM
You got some competition, Tony Romo.
Maurice Jones-Drew was (once again) ridiculously on point, too.
Maurice Jones-"Knew"#WinToday pic.twitter.com/Sr18K5rwcUâ Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 8, 2017
These guys must be killing it in their fantasy football leagues.
The Giants need receivers and T.O. and Ochocinco are willing to help.
Jack Nicklaus aka TE Nick O'Leary's grandpa braved the weather for Sunday's Bills-Bengals game.