A Look Back in Time: LA Coliseum

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks at the historic LA Coliseum. While Russell Wilson came out on top in the end, Jared Goff continued to impress for the Rams.

No stadium has more history than the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Stadium opened in June of 1923 and 5 months later, the USC Trojans played their first football game in the coliseum. From then on, the Coliseum has held: the Olympics, international soccer matches, NCAAF, the NFL and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Let's go back in time and take a good long look at one of the oldest stadiums in the United States.

09/20/1961: @Dodgers Sandy Koufax goes 13-innings, beating the @Cubs, 3-2, in the last regular season â¾ï¸ game played at the @lacoliseum pic.twitter.com/Yo9CAl33KH â The Azul (@TrueBlueDoyers) September 20, 2017

Several football teams have called the LA Coliseum their home but the one most people don't know is that the Los Angeles Dodgers played there. From 1958 to 1961, the Dodgers called the Coliseum their home; they even won a World Series championship while playing there.

WATCH: LA 2024 committee releases renderings of what LA Coliseum could look like after $270 million in renovations. pic.twitter.com/2OLTbSsu7E â CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 30, 2016

The Coliseum is actually a historical landmark in California and it will be renovated in 2018. The renovations will include: large suites, new seats, and installing Wi-Fi throughout the stadium. These updates will be finished in 2019, just in time for the 2028 Olympics to return to Los Angeles.

In the peristyle end of the Coliseum, the Olympic torch is raised high above the field. Before every fourth quarter during a USC football game, the torch is lit thanks to help of USC's mascot, Traveler.