Sam Bradford expected to start for Vikings vs. Bears

Sam Bradford is back.

After missing Minnesota's previous three games with a knee injury, the Vikings quarterback is expected to start Monday night at the Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported, per sources close to the team.

Listed as questionable coming into the NFC North tilt, Bradford was a legitimate "game-time decision," but Dales said the veteran QB took most of the first-team reps in practice this week, despite being limited.

Bradford returns to a Vikings team that won just one of the three games he missed and lost its star rookie running back, Dalvin Cook, for the season. With Case Keenum under center, wideouts Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen developed into the two receiving duo in the league, but can Minnesota still flourish offensively with its run-pass balance out of wack?

It'll be up to Bradford to set the tone for the remainder of the season against a tricky Bears front seven.