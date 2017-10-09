Hue Jackson not ready to decide between Kizer, Hogan

Hue Jackson went to his bullpen on Sunday. He's not ready to announce if that change is permanent.

Jackson didn't commit to incumbent starting quarterback DeShone Kizer or backup Kevin Hogan when speaking with media members on Monday afternoon in Berea, Ohio.

"I'm going to take some time and continue to look at the tape and make a decision which I think is best for our football team," Jackson told reporters when asked who would start at quarterback against the Houston Texans.

Hogan replaced Kizer to start the second half of Sunday's 17-14 loss to the New York Jets. The quarterback completed 16 of 19 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in two quarters of play.

Kizer was benched by Jackson for Hogan after one half in which he completed 8 of 17 passes for 87 yards, threw an interception and was part of a fumbled option pitch that accounted for one of two turnovers deep in New York's red zone.

"Yeah, his confidence could be shaken but I don't think I'm worried about that," Jackson said of Kizer. "I don't think DeShone is either. I don't think you guys would ever know if his confidence was shaken or not. Honestly, I think we're making a lot of it because of things I said earlier about this young man, but also, that was a while back. This is now. This is five games into a season.

"This is an offensive football team that to me, has not functioned at a high level all the time, but has played in spurts. So we need to get better. And I think you're seeing a young player who has, in his first five games done some good things, and there's some things he needs to improve on. There's some things he needs to do better in order for the football team to have a chance to win."

Jackson anticipates a decision will come sooner rather than later, telling reporters "You guys know me. I like to make those decisions and move on."