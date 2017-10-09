Bucs sign kicker Patrick Murray after Folk's struggles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have unearthed a new kicker.

Aiming to replace the seemingly hexed Nick Folk, the team has signed former Saints and Browns booter Patrick Murray, the kicker's agents announced Monday.

Murray won the role after Tampa reportedly also worked out Cairo Santos, Mike Nugent, Andrew Franks and Josh Lambo.

It's a familiar stop for Murray, who pegged 20 of 24 field goals for the Bucs in 2014 before appearing in two games for the Browns last season. The 26-year-old was cut by the Saints in training camp.

Murray's task feels almost paranormal: In essence, he's been hired to cleanse a kicking room plagued with insane short-range missed kicks, botched extra points and baffling last-second failures over the past two seasons.

Bucs fans have watched the team leave a heap of points on the field as former second-round pick Roberto Aguayo struggled repeatedly last season before losing a summertime kicking competition with the veteran Folk, who utterly melted down on Thursday night against the Patriots with three missed kicks in a 19-14 loss to New England.

Murray is far from a proven commodity, but has the chance to play the role of hero if he can bring an ounce of stability to this playoff-hopeful franchise.