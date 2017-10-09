Niners' Bowman, Hyde on benchings: 'I don't like it'

Two high-profile San Francisco 49ers veterans watched from the sideline Sunday as their team again fell in overtime, 26-23 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Running back Carlos Hyde and linebacker NaVorro Bowman spent chunks of time on the sideline Sunday and neither was happy about the situation, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

Bowman played a season-low 56 snaps, rotating with Ray-Ray Armstrong and Brock Coyle.

"We had a conversation and, uh, I don't know -- they're doing what they want to do and, I don't know. I don't like it," Bowman said following the loss. "No one likes coming out of the game, but I'm a team player."

Hyde was replaced by rookie Matt Brieda for much of the game as coach Kyle Shanahan said he went with the "hot hand." Breida out-snapped Hyde, 34 to 32. Breida earned 10 carries for 49 yards and was a hair shy of breaking off a long run. Hyde meanwhile carried just eight times for 11 yards. Hyde spent the week dealing with a hip issue but said his curtailed playtime had nothing to do with the injury.

"That wasn't injury-related," Hyde said. "That was just the coach's call. ... I don't like it, but my boy, Matt, he's a good back. So he did a good job going in there and making plays and stuff."

On a young, rebuilding team there are times when the veterans who have been through the fire are left to watch teammates go through growing pains. That doesn't mean they must enjoy it. Sitting at 0-5, Shanahan will likely face more tough decisions about how much to change his lineup moving forward.