Jerry Jones: Players who disrespect flag won't play

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters following Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Packers that any player on his team will not play "if there's anything that is disrespectful to the flag."

Two Cowboys defenders -- David Irving and Damontre Moore -- raised their fists at the conclusion of Sunday's national anthem, per The Dallas Morning News. Jones said he was not aware of Irving and Moore's actions.

"If there's anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play," Jones said. "You understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won't play. Period."

Jones added: "We're going to respect the flag. And I won't create the perception of -- and we have, I'm not aware, and wouldn't know what you're talking about, I'm not aware of that. But if you say you saw it, then you saw it. But we as a team are very much on the page together. We've made our expression that we're together. I'm very supportive of the team, but under no circumstances, under no circumstances will the Dallas Cowboys, I don't care what happens. Under no circumstances will we as an organization, or as coaches and players, not support and stand and recognize and honor the flag."

Last month, Jerry Jones, executive vice president Stephen Jones, coach Jason Garrett and Cowboys players locked arms and briefly took a knee on the field before standing on the sideline throughout the playing of the national anthem ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals. That display of unity came after President Trump stated at a political rally in Alabama that team owners should fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem prior to games.

The NFL declined to comment on Jones' remarks Sunday night.