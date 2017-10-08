Sunday's Best: Week 5

Week 5 has been filled with exhilarating football. Rookies made their season debuts and living legends received recognition. Click through below to see some of the best shots from Week 5!

Living legend returns home

This weekend has been a special one for former quarterback Peyton Manning. On Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts unveiled a Manning Statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium and on Sunday, they retired his number. No one will ever wear No. 18 for the Colts again. Congratulations, Peyton.

Have a day, rook

After overcoming an ankle injury that he sustained early on in the season, No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett recorded 2 sacks in his debut against the New York Jets. Even though the Jets got the win, Garrett caused havoc for their offensive line.

Tough day in MetLife Stadium

During the game against the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants, several players suffered injuries including Odell Beckham Jr. After the game, players from both sides took a knee and prayed.

Game recognizes game

Former teammates with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount and Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones swap jerseys. However, Blount got the last laugh with the Eagles winning 34-7.