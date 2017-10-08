Seahawks ground high-flying Rams in NFC West battle

The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) jumped back in the driver's seat in the NFC West, escaping Los Angeles with a 16-10 win over the Rams (3-2). Here is what you need to know:

1. The Seattle defense grounded Sean McVay's high-flying offense. The Rams entered Sunday averaging an NFL-high 35.5 points per game and 383.8 total yards. The Seahawks bottled up Todd Gurley and forced Jared Goff into low-percentage tosses, holding L.A. to 10 points. The Rams moved the ball at times, earning 375 yards and 21 first downs, but Seattle forced five turnovers, including two from Goff late in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks' pass rush was held at bay until late in the game. Then pressure up the gut forced a fluttering interception by Earl Thomas. On the following drive, Frank Clark burned reliable left tackle Andrew Whitworth to strip Goff. Seattle's secondary bottled up the throwing lanes and contested nearly every catch. The D-line set the edge and didn't let Gurley get loose (14 carries for 43 yards), setting up a bevy of Rams third-and-longs. Sunday was the return of the dominant Seahawks defense we'd become used to.

2. In a defensive tilt, Wade Phillips' crew battered Russell Wilson. The Rams' pass rush came in waves, with Robert Quinn, Aaron Donald, Alec Ogletree and Matt Longacre hounding the QB for six sacks and 11 hits. With the Seahawks' run game bottled up, Wilson was forced to throw 37 times, but completed just 23 for 194 yards. The Rams' secondary also forced two interceptions (one from Wilson and one from Tanner McEvoy on a trick play). L.A. blanketed Doug Baldwin and didn't give Wilson his quick looks. With the Rams' defensive line blowing through Seattle blockers, Wilson didn't have time to stretch the field. Jimmy Graham was the lone bright spot on the Seahawks' offense, earning six receptions for 37 yards on eight targets and a post-up touchdown catch.

3. The Rams will be kicking themselves on Monday. L.A. missed out on at least 13 points in a tight game. Gurley fumbled at the goal line on the first drive, leading to a turnover. Greg Zuerlein (who made seven field goals last week) missed a chip-shot field goal. Goff then threw an interception in field-goal range on a high toss to Gurley that was tipped and intercepted by Sheldon Richardson. The Rams earned just 10 points on five possessions that went inside the Seahawks' 20 in the first three quarters.

4. Jared Goff's honeymoon season hit a hiccup against the Legion of Boom. The second-year passer had an inefficient day, completing just 22 of 46 passes for 288 yards. Goff threw two interceptions and coughed up a fumble. The Rams quarterback couldn't find the range deep most of the game. It wasn't all bad for Goff, however. He continues to show calm in the pocket and accuracy when on the run. Goff almost led a fantastic game-winning drive, moving the Rams to the 20-yard line with 20 seconds left. His first completion of the drive was marvelous as he looked off the safety and hit tight end Tyler Higbee for a big gain. Cooper Kupp couldn't snag a potential game-winning catch in the end zone on a good ball from Goff.

5. The Seahawks' running back rotation continues to be muddled. Eddie Lacy earned the start and took nine totes for 19 yards. A between-the-tackles runner, Lacy didn't show much pop or tackle-breaking ability. Thomas Rawls returned for 8 carries and 20 yards. Rawls was the back on the field as the Seahawks tried to salt away the win. J.D. McKissic played the change-of-pace role out of the backfield, catching three passes for 36 yards, including a 21-yard wheel route.