Aaron Rodgers' heroics carries Packers past Cowboys

Aaron Rodgers did it again.

The Packers quarterback capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 12-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 16 seconds left, giving Green Bay a stunning 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers attempted the exact same throw a down earlier, which was batted away by cornerback Jourdan Lewis. On the next snap, Rodgers threw the ball just a bit higher to Adams, who leapt and caught it over Lewis for the touchdown.

The quick march answered a 17-play, 79-yard Dallas drive that Dak Prescott finished with an 11-yard touchdown run. The score seemed to be the one that would push the Cowboys over the top to the win, but the 1:18 left on the clock was too much for the Dallas defense to weather.

