Kevin Hogan replaces DeShone Kizer in loss to Jets

Hue Jackson turned to his bench for a spark.

The Browns coach replaced starting quarterback DeShone Kizer with backup Kevin Hogan to start the second half against the New York Jets. The Jets held a 3-0 lead at halftime and went on to beat the Browns 17-14.

Hogan also replaced Kizer in Week 2 against Baltimore, but that was due to Kizer dealing with a migraine. There was no reported injury for Kizer on Sunday.

Kizer completed 8 of 17 passes for 87 yards, but threw an interception inside New York's 5, and also contributed to a fumble on an option pitch to Isaiah Crowell inside the Jets' 5 on a separate possession. Cleveland more than doubled New York's time of possession through the first 35 minutes of action, but failed to score in that span of time.

Hogan completed his first five passes for 52 yards on the opening drive of the second half for Cleveland, capping the possession with a 21-yard completion to tight end David Njoku for a touchdown, and the Browns' first lead of the season. Hogan and Njoku also connected for a touchdown in a Week 2 loss to Baltimore.

Hogan finished with a line of 16-of-19 passing for 194 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.