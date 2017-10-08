Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall suffer injuries

Already working their way through a dysfunctional offense, the Giants watched two of their top three receivers go down on a single drive Sunday.

Brandon Marshall was carted off the field after attempting an acrobatic sideline grab with just a few minutes to go in the first half. Before that, Giants wideout Sterling Shepard had to be carried by members of the training staff to the bench.

Shepard appears closer to making his way back into the game. Marshall has yet to return to the sideline. The team is currently listing both as questionable to return with ankle injuries.

The Giants have watched Eli Manning and top wide receiver Odell Beckham struggle to find one another all afternoon. Connecting on just one of their first three targets, something has been off between one of the league's most prolific QB/WR combinations. Now, Manning will have to scan even further down the depth chart to find the next best option.

Around The NFL will update this post as information on both Marshall and Shepard becomes available.