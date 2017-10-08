Injuries: DeVante Parker (ankle) ruled out vs. Titans

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker exited the team's matchup with the Tennessee Titans after suffering an ankle injury.

Parker will not return to the game.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Week 5 Sunday:

1. New York Giants wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall both suffered ankle injuries and will not return against the Los Angeles Chargers. Receiver Dwayne Harris left the game in the third quarter after suffering a fracture in his foot. Odell Beckham was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter after injuring his left ankle.

2. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick injured his right shoulder against the Buffalo Bills and will not return. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a right knee injury and will not return. Cornerback Adam Jones suffered a back injury and also will not return to the game. Safety Shawn Williams exited with a right elbow injury and is questionable.

3. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury. He will not return to the game. Bills cornerback Leonard Johnson (hamstring) will also not return.

4. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) won't play today vs. Packers but left tackle Tyron Smith (back) will play.

5. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) has fought like crazy to play but is inactive and will not play today. Backup EJ Manuel will get the start at home today against the Baltimore Ravens.

6. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hand) is active and will play against the Raiders.

7. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (concussion) was cleared from the concussion protocol and will play against the Cowboys. However, running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) will not play, as expected.

8. Seattle Seahawks guard Luke Joeckel (knee) will play today, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Joeckel is expected to undergo knee surgery during the bye week, Garafolo adds per source informed of the team's plans.

9. Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters is questionable to return after injuring his knee.

10. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will not return after sustaining a concussion. Cornerback Asa Jackson is also out due to a hamstring injury. Cornerback Rashard Robinson (cramping) is questionable to return.

11. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson will not return after suffering a head injury.

12. Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will not return after suffering an elbow injury.

13. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) will not return.

14. Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Joe Barksdale (cramping) is questionable to return against the New York Giants.