Injuries: DeVante Parker (ankle) questionable to return

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker exited the team's matchup with the Tennessee Titans after suffering an ankle injury.

Parker is questionable to return to the game.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Week 5 Sunday:

1. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick injured his right shoulder against the Buffalo Bills and will not return. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a right knee injury and will not return. Cornerback Adam Jones suffered a back injury and also will not return to the game. Safety Shawn Williams exited with a right elbow injury and is questionable.

2. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury. He's questionable to return. Bills cornerback Leonard Johnson is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

3. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) won't play today vs. Packers, a team source tells NFL Network's Jane Slater. Left tackle Tyron Smith (back) is slated to play.

4. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) has fought like crazy to play but sources tell Rapoport his injury isn't expected to allow him to return this week. Backup EJ Manuel is expected to get the start at home today against the Baltimore Ravens.

5. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hand) is listed as questionable but is expected to play against the Raiders, per Rapoport.

6. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (concussion) was cleared from the concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Cowboys, according to Rapoport. However, running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) is not expected to play.

7. Seattle Seahawks guard Luke Joeckel (knee) will play today, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Joeckel is expected to undergo knee surgery during the bye week, Garafolo adds per source informed of the team's plans.

8. Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters is questionable to return after injuring his knee.

9. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is questionable with a head injury.

10. New York Giants wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall both suffered ankle injuries and are questionable to return against the Los Angeles Chargers.