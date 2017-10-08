Colts unveil Peyton Manning statue in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts honored Peyton Manning's career and the success he brought to the franchise with a larger-than-life statue unveiling ceremony on Saturday. Here's a quick look at what went down outside Lucas Oil Stadium:
Great times today catching up with @TonyDungy @RobertMathis98 @DT_50 to celebrate the accomplishment of #PeytonManning #colts pic.twitter.com/NemmdMO4JSâ gary brackett (@GaryBrackett58) October 7, 2017
One of the greatest players to EVER step on a football field...â NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2017
Peyton. Manning. #ThankYouPeyton #Colts pic.twitter.com/N6ROxSSnDx
The #PeytonStatue started in May of 2016.â Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2017
We documented the entire journey: pic.twitter.com/7Fhkrt0Es8
Forever immortalized. #ThankYouPeyton #Colts pic.twitter.com/7nDKQRBR3kâ NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2017
Indianapolis @Colts unveil Peyton Manning statue with ceremony: https://t.co/fHHmmwtVR7 #ThankYouPeyton pic.twitter.com/odDU5IwG8Dâ NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2017
#ThankYouPeytonâ Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2017
New phone background for you #Colts fans: pic.twitter.com/XEF7lr5EQQ
"I will always be a Colt."#ThankYouPeyton #Colts pic.twitter.com/kTEZeZYC65â NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2017
In honor of the unveiling of his statue...â NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2017
Peyton Manning's Top 10 career moments with the #Colts! #ThankYouPeyton pic.twitter.com/Cq9DB3kDK9
Very emotional to be here honoring Peyton today. The fans, his teammates & our Colts staff all acknowledging his contributions to the city. pic.twitter.com/wVIDJsH8Eoâ Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 7, 2017
