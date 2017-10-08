Colts unveil Peyton Manning statue in Indianapolis

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The Indianapolis Colts honored Peyton Manning's career and the success he brought to the franchise with a larger-than-life statue unveiling ceremony on Saturday. Here's a quick look at what went down outside Lucas Oil Stadium:

