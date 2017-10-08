Colts retire Peyton Manning's No. 18 jersey

The Indianapolis Colts honored Peyton Manning's career and the success he brought to the franchise with a larger-than-life statue unveiling ceremony on Saturday. On Sunday, he spoke to former Colts teammate and NFL Network analyst Marshall Faulk about the honor.

"Great memories being back here, Marshall," Manning said on NFL GameDay Morning before the Colts retired his No. 18 during Sunday's game against the Niners. "It's hard to believe it's been, like you said, almost 20 years [since my NFL debut]. But the relationships with teammates, the fans and coaches -- being back here brings back those great memories.

"This was a great place to play football," Manning continued. "These people love football. So the fans were part of our journey. They were right there with us. I'm very grateful and humbled by [Colts owner] Jim Irsay's gesture. ... To celebrate with the fans and be here with some old teammates and go into the Colts' Ring of Honor ... is pretty overwhelming, but it means a great deal to me."

Here's a quick look at what went down at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend:

One of the greatest players to EVER step on a football field...



Peyton. Manning. #ThankYouPeyton #Colts pic.twitter.com/N6ROxSSnDx â NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2017

In honor of the unveiling of his statue...



Peyton Manning's Top 10 career moments with the #Colts! #ThankYouPeyton pic.twitter.com/Cq9DB3kDK9 â NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2017