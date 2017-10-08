Titans' Marcus Mariota unlikely to play vs. Dolphins

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is unlikely to play against the Dolphins in Miami today, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Matt Cassel is expected to start, with recently signed Brandon Weeden backing him up.

Mariota injured his hamstring in Tennessee's loss to Houston last Sunday and was considered a game-time decision due to the injury.

The third-year passer out of Oregon is averaging 198 yard per game and has thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions for the 2-2 Titans this season.