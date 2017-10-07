Troy Fumagalli shows off blocking skills vs. Nebraska

Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli wasn't a big factor in the passing game in the Badgers' 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday, but his blocking helped pave the way for a 249-yard night for RB Jonathan Taylor.

The Wisconsin senior has only nine fingers, minus an index finger on his left hand, yet has been one of college football's most sure-handed receivers at his position. He's being scouted as one of the top tight end prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Fumagalli caught three passes, all in the first half for 31 yards, and was targeted five times. But on this night, a soft Nebraska run defense meant the Badgers didn't need much from the All-Big Ten star from a receiving standpoint. He was highly effective blocking at the edge of the defense. While he didn't show much in the way of power, he stayed locked onto his defender and helped spring several of Taylor's biggest runs. Wisconsin RB Bradrick Shaw capped the win with a 1-yard TD plunge over the right side, off a Fumagalli block, with 2:40 remaining.

The Badgers used the 6-foot-6, 248-pound senior both on the line and in an off-set position, frequently shifting him in pre-snap motion. For the season, Fumagalli has caught 18 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, he set career highs in catches (47) and yardage (580) in earning second-team all-conference honors.

Next week, Fumagalli and the Badgers play host to Purdue.

