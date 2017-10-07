Sam Bradford (knee) questionable to play vs. Bears

Mike Zimmer is keeping everyone in the dark on injured quarterback Sam Bradford's availability for Monday night.

The Minnesota Vikings coach told reporters when asked what his confidence is in Bradford's ability to play, "We'll see."

The coach cheekily added, "I have a crystal ball now because one of the psychics in the Twin Cities gave me one, but I didn't bring it down here with me."

The quarterback was limited in practice again on Saturday and was officially listed as questionable to play against the Chicago Bears.

Bradford has missed the last three games with a knee injury, but returned to practice this week as a limited participant. Case Keenum has filled in nicely, piloting a dynamic Vikings offense to a win over the Buccaneers in Week 3.