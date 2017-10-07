Roster moves: Jaguars release Nassib; Bills cut Brown

The Jacksonville Jaguars will go into their bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers with only two quarterbacks on their roster.

Jacksonville released third-string arm Ryan Nassib on Saturday to make room for second-year offensive lineman Chris Reed. Blake Bortles and Chad Henne are the Jaguars' two remaining signal-callers.

Nassib signed with the Jags after Week 2, reuniting the quarterback with his college coach Doug Marrone -- the two balled together at Syracuse -- and the man who drafted him out of college, former Giants coach Tom Coughlin. Nassib was inactive for the Jaguars' Week 3 and 4 games.

Reed started four games for the Jags last season and will be part of the contingency plan on the offensive line as starting center Brandon Linder (illness) has been ruled out. Wide receiver Jaelen Strong was also ruled out with a hamstring.

Here are the other transactions from around the football world on Saturday:

1. The Buffalo Bills cut wide receiver Philly Brown to make room for cornerback Greg Mabin on the active roster.

2. The Dallas Cowboys officially activated defensive David Irving from the Reserve/Exempt list. He's expected to play on Sunday.

3. The New York Jets signed linebacker Freddie Bishop off the practice squad. Starting linebacker Josh Martin will not play against the Browns with an ankle injury.

4. The Los Angeles Chargers signed former Giants running back Andre Williams and waived safety Dexter McCoil. Williams will be behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler on the depth chart. Branden Oliver is out with a hamstring injury.

5. The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox to the practice squad and released tight end Evan Baylis from the practice squad.