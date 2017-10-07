Best Mascots in College Football

Nothing is more stressful than watching your favorite college football team play a nail biter. Thankfully, there are mascots to lighten the mood around the stadium. From animals to inanimate objects, every school has a lovable mascot.

Let's take a look at some of the best mascots that NCAA football has to offer.

Brutus the Buckeye (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Even though Brutus may be just a nut, he is not to be trifled with. Brutus was involved in a brawl with Ohio University's mascot Rufus the Bobcat and let's just say there was no clear winner. While Brutus brings good luck to the Buckeyes on the field, he also brings good luck from outer space, where his name is on an unmanned Martian bound spacecraft.

Stanford Tree (Stanford Cardinal)

ï¿½ï¿½ Game day got me like ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/3RA7jtmCzq â Stanford Tree (@DaStanfordTree) August 26, 2017

I know what you are all thinking, how can their mascot be a tree when their name is the cardinal? Well, the Stanford Tree is actually part of the rambunctious Stanford band and the redwood tree is the official logo of the city of Palo Alto. Who knew!

Albert and Alberta (Florida Gators)

If you are in Gainesville, you have to see Albert and Alberta. They have been around since 1906 and have been patrolling the Swamp ever since. No wonder it's so hard to beat the Gators in Florida.

Sebastian the Ibis (Miami Hurricanes)

One of the most iconic mascots in college football is Sebastian. He is an Ibis bird, which is a marsh bird that shows bravery during a hurricane. Sebastian has been seen quite often throwing up the U and running out of the tunnel through the smoke.

Puddles the Duck (Oregon Ducks)

Ohio St may have won the game last night but Oregon Ducks' #Puddles may have won the internet. #LiveOnK2 @ 6:10 pic.twitter.com/bgSdvRTCt5 â KATU News (@KATUNews) January 14, 2015

This Duck may look cute, but it is definitely stronger than you think. After every point that the Ducks score, Puddles does push-ups. That duck must have some strong pecs and lats by now.