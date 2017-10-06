Tony Romo Sings Coldplay For Warmup?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 6th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Tony Romo sings Coldplay
.@tonyromo has been getting high praise for his work in the booth.â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 6, 2017
This his secret? ï¿½ï¿½ (via candiceromo/IG) pic.twitter.com/ETDkqGgyUm
Nice Guy Nate Ebner
When @NateEbner signs your @NateEbner jersey: pic.twitter.com/ugYefWAo9yâ New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 6, 2017
Patriots' defense sets a new record -- but maybe not the kind they want
The Patriots are first team in NFL history to allow 5 straight 300-yard passers in a single season @NFLhistoryâ NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 6, 2017
Shady celebrates the NHL's opening day
LeSean McCoy celebrates the 2nd Sabres goal cc @LabattMaster pic.twitter.com/NUjMqg63bhâ steph (@myregularface) October 6, 2017
When you're the new kid in town and you just want everyone to like you...
ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/meQuXozvfNâ LA Kings (@LAKings) October 6, 2017
Jacoby Brissett has a good sense of humor about his Luck at QB
Initially asked about Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett said, "Andrew who?"â Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 5, 2017
He laughed. Then said Luck was smiling the entire practice Wednesday
Rams HC has a cheeky response for reporter
Sean McVay, about how much contact he has with kicker Greg Zuerlein: âI actually taught him everything he knows."â Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 5, 2017
Emmitt Smith's pick for greatest RB of all time might surprise you
Who is @EmmittSmith22's pick for greatest running back of all time? ï¿½ï¿½â NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2017
(via @GMFB) pic.twitter.com/HUNZUsDwI1