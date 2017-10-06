Tony Romo Sings Coldplay For Warmup?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 6th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Tony Romo sings Coldplay

.@tonyromo has been getting high praise for his work in the booth.



.@tonyromo has been getting high praise for his work in the booth.

(via candiceromo/IG) pic.twitter.com/ETDkqGgyUm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 6, 2017

Nice Guy Nate Ebner

Patriots' defense sets a new record -- but maybe not the kind they want

The Patriots are first team in NFL history to allow 5 straight 300-yard passers in a single season @NFLhistory â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 6, 2017

Shady celebrates the NHL's opening day

When you're the new kid in town and you just want everyone to like you...

Jacoby Brissett has a good sense of humor about his Luck at QB

Initially asked about Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett said, "Andrew who?"



He laughed. Then said Luck was smiling the entire practice Wednesday â Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 5, 2017

Rams HC has a cheeky response for reporter

Sean McVay, about how much contact he has with kicker Greg Zuerlein: âI actually taught him everything he knows." â Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 5, 2017

