Tony Romo Sings Coldplay For Warmup?

Print
  • By Grant Pardee
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 6th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Tony Romo sings Coldplay

Nice Guy Nate Ebner

Patriots' defense sets a new record -- but maybe not the kind they want

Shady celebrates the NHL's opening day

When you're the new kid in town and you just want everyone to like you...

Jacoby Brissett has a good sense of humor about his Luck at QB

Rams HC has a cheeky response for reporter

Emmitt Smith's pick for greatest RB of all time might surprise you

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0