Small chance Derek Carr plays for Raiders on Sunday

Derek Carr is officially listed as questionable, which doesn't rule him out from playing this week.

It was presumed that the Oakland Raiders quarterback would miss Sunday's tilt versus the Baltimore Ravens when coach Jack Del Rio said his quarterback was dealing with a transverse process fracture in his back, an injury that generally comes with a two-to-six-week recovery period.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Up To The Minute Live on Friday there is a small chance Carr could convince the team he can play.

"At this point it is looking very good chance for him to be back next week," Rapoport said. "[It's been] described to me as a chance to play this week. I know he wants to play very badly."

[Insert 'so you're telling me there's a chance' joke here.]

Carr was listed as limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

It would be a surprise if Carr plays with the back injury this week. However, the quarterback is going to argue his case to see the field after the Raiders lost back-to-back games.

More than likely we'll see EJ Manuel under center against the Ravens, but we've seen players push their way into a game with injuries in the past.