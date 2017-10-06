Fan Reactions: Patriots vs Buccaneers

  • By Daniel Greco
Last night, Thursday Night Football didn't disappoint with late game drama. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Patriots were leading 16-7, but the Buccaneers made a fierce comeback that fell about 19 yards short.

After the game, fans from both teams were optimistic about what they witnessed, especially about the Patriots' defense and the Buccaneers overall play. Let's take a look at what fans thought about last night's game.

At the spry age of 40, Tom Brady is already having a year to remember.

While Patriots' fans were satisfied with the improvement on defense, Buccaneers' fans left with optimism about the overall game.

The Buccaneers' defense was ferocious last night, tallying three sacks, an interception and a fumble.

But this one Buccaneers fan, didn't take the loss so well.

Either way, there is a general consensus that one of the main stars of Thursday Night Football was in fact Tony Romo in the broadcast booth.

At least now we know Romo is a Coldplay fan. Maybe he can hop onto stage with them the next time they are in concert.

