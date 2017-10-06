Fan Reactions: Patriots vs Buccaneers

Last night, Thursday Night Football didn't disappoint with late game drama. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Patriots were leading 16-7, but the Buccaneers made a fierce comeback that fell about 19 yards short.

After the game, fans from both teams were optimistic about what they witnessed, especially about the Patriots' defense and the Buccaneers overall play. Let's take a look at what fans thought about last night's game.

Good win by the @Patriots last night. Defense looked better overall but theres still issues. Brady continues to prove why he's the ï¿½ï¿½! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Cotey Belliveau (@cbelliveau16) October 6, 2017

At the spry age of 40, Tom Brady is already having a year to remember.

Bro Tom Brady is not the reason the Patriots are where they are supposed to be, yesterday he had an off day but still 300 yards ï¿½ï¿½ 40 yr old â (2-2) #BeatDa Bears (@Brownmamba07) October 6, 2017

While Patriots' fans were satisfied with the improvement on defense, Buccaneers' fans left with optimism about the overall game.

#bucs #bucsvspats #Buccaneers Kudos to coach MIKE Smith and his defense. Kudos to Justin Evans nice 1st game against the best. You gave the Bucs a chance to WIN. â Frank Llende (@fllende) October 6, 2017

The Buccaneers' defense was ferocious last night, tallying three sacks, an interception and a fumble.

But this one Buccaneers fan, didn't take the loss so well.

If you see me walking around Morgantown today in a white Tom Brady jersey, just know it was not under my own free will. â Buccaneers(2-2) (@GhostOfGbaby) October 6, 2017

Either way, there is a general consensus that one of the main stars of Thursday Night Football was in fact Tony Romo in the broadcast booth.

Tony Romo is already the best NFL analyst on TV. He may already be the most engaging sports analyst. Period. #TNF â Matthew Ross (@MatthewWords) October 6, 2017

Tony Romo warms up to Something Just Like This by The Chainsmokers/Coldplay. He is our hero. (h/t Candice Romo Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zLQOyoJCep â RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 6, 2017

At least now we know Romo is a Coldplay fan. Maybe he can hop onto stage with them the next time they are in concert.