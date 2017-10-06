Wade Phillips Is The Funniest Coach In The NFL

Everyone loves Wade Phillips.

At first glance, Wade doesn't seem like your typical football coach. He's affable, witty, and even when he's not smiling (and he's usually smiling), his face just seems... jolly? I think that's a fair description. "Jolly faced Wade Phillips."

But don't let his fun-loving personality fool you: Phillips is a formidable football mind, regarded around the NFL as a defensive guru. This season, he's helped the Los Angeles Rams off to a 3-1 start, and last Sunday, he was awarded a game ball after the Rams beat the Cowboys in Dallas, where Phillips previously served as head coach.

Coach Phillips responded to the honor in his typically jokey way:

Phillips said players, not him, deserved game ball vs DAL: âI did tell the players that they can come by my house and look at it any time.â â Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) October 5, 2017

Only five weeks into the season and Rams fans are already enamored with the sense of humor from their new defensive coach.

Rams have the only staff with DC on Medicare and HC in Daycare â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) February 2, 2017

He's full of dad jokes.

They lit all the candles on my birthday cake--the fire department truck showed up within 5 minutes! â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) June 21, 2017

No wonder people treat him well wherever he goes.

Rams have fans at CasaMagna Marriott in Cancun--Thanks W P pic.twitter.com/NMlvLlFQIh â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) July 11, 2017

Even when I genuinely have no idea what the hell he's talking about, I'm here for it.

Me and Brock drippin after Raiders victory(that's me in red hat) pic.twitter.com/V50SvH9GQ1 â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) August 20, 2017

The key to Wade's likability is he's not afraid to poke fun at himself. He's willing to be self-deprecating, even about his professional failures.

Talking about records. I am the only coach ever let go by all 3 Texas NFL teams(Oilers,Texans,Cowboys)! â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) March 8, 2014

Before his Week 4 victory, the last time Wade was at the Cowboys' stadium, he was in the nosebleeds.

My view the last time I was at Cowboy Stadium pic.twitter.com/uYOjWzGThg â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) September 28, 2017

As the the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 championship team, Broncos fans know Wade's social media antics all too well.

After beating the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 playoffs, Wade took to Twitter to throw a little shade in his goofy, good-natured way.

Chicken Parm tastes so good-I like it especially with Cheese â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) November 2, 2015

Wade Phillips is like your grandpa that gives you a card with 20 bucks for Christmas, then smiles and pulls out a 100 dollar bill from behind your ear.

The son of legendary coach Bum Phillips, Wade has been around football his entire life. Earlier this year, he released a memoir "Son of Bum: Lessons My Dad Taught Me About Football and Life." His plugs on social media have been typically amusing.

Son of Bum book sales! pic.twitter.com/0V1ktKxxE4 â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) June 1, 2017

Thanks to people in Denver who lined up to buy my book-Son of Bum pic.twitter.com/vtc0pDMAiV â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) May 16, 2017

I think Oprah liked the book-Son of Bum pic.twitter.com/UyQxcB9jbY â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) May 10, 2017

Throughout his 41-year NFL coaching career, Phillips has served as head coach and defensive coordinator for a number of teams, including the aforementioned Rams, Cowboys, and Broncos, but also the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Houston Texans.

With a career winning percentage of .562 as a head coach, some fans think Wade deserves another shot at the top spot.

Whether that happens or not, the important thing is Wade knows how to have fun. That's what matters most.

I mean, just... look.