Marcus Mariota will be a game-time decision for Titans

Marcus Mariota's availability on Sunday against the Dolphins will come down to a pregame checkup.

That's the latest from Titans coach Mike Mularkey on his injured quarterback, who is listed as questionable on the team's injury report with a hamstring injury. He added that Mariota was a game-time decision.

"I think if I'm able to move around and I'm able to hand the ball off, and am able to drop back, then I'll definitely play," Mariota told reporters Friday. "It's a tough decision. ... To that point, I'm going to do my best to get healthy, and hopefully, I'll be ready to go."

Mariota tweaked his hamstring in last weekend's blowout loss to the Houston Texans and did not return.

Matt Cassel is the next man up should Mariota not be able to play against the Dolphins (1-2). The Titans also signed Brandon Weeden this past week for additional insurance.

The acquisition of Weeden makes one think that the Titans are leaning toward sitting their star, though Mike Mularkey's offense is nowhere near as effective without the speedy Mariota under center. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase will have to be prepared for multiple scenarios leading up to the pre-game inactives deadline.