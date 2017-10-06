Bears OC: Trubisky 'not a magic wand' for offense

The Chicago Bears made the move to Mitchell Trubisky ahead of Monday night's tilt with the Minnesota Vikings out of necessity after Mike Glennon turned the ball over at a ridiculous rate.

After insisting all summer that Trubisky needed time to learn from the sideline, the Bears are flipping the script, preaching the rookie's preparedness.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said Trubisky is "as close to ready as any rookie I've ever been around," via the Chicago Tribune.

Let's hope Trubisky is more ready than other rookies, for the sake of Bears fans. The last two high profile rookies Loggains has been around: Jake Locker in 2011 (made zero starts) and Johnny Manziel in 2014 (made two starts).

We can forgive the outlandish idea that after watching the TURNOVER BOT 2000 play quarterback for a measly four games, Trubisky is magically ready for game action when that the rookie probably should have started from the opener. A least John Fox admitted the mistake and made a move that was somewhat out of character for the conservative coach.

Loggains noted that Trubisky's athleticism will aid the offense, buying time for his receivers to come open. Where Glennon was a sitting duck, Trubisky allows Loggains to open the playbook, incorporating zone-read looks and rollouts.

Still, the offensive coordinator cautioned that there will be struggles.

"Mitch Trubisky is a very good, young player, but he is not a magic wand," Loggains said. "We need to play better around him. That starts with me and goes to every position group. We've got to eliminate drops. We need to eliminate the negative runs and the negative plays because it's really hard to play quarterback when it's second-and-15, and it's a known passing situation."

In the grand scheme of things, after a 1-3 start Bears fans are searching for hope for a brighter future. That hope now rests in Trubisky.

Mitch-A-Palooza starts Monday night. Grab your party hat.