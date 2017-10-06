Week 5 bold predictions: Vikings, Chiefs shut down rookie quarterbacks

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 5:
Xavier Rhodes welcomes rookie to the NFLThe Mitchell Trubisky hype train stops Monday after shutdown corner Xavier Rhodes picks off the rookie in the opening quarter of Monday night's game. It's Rhodes' first of the year.
Chiefs' defense overwhelms Deshaun Watson and Co.Deshaun Watson had five touchdowns in last week's win, but the tables turn in Week 5. The Chiefs' defense smothers Watson and the Texans' offense and forces five turnovers.
Jaguars' defense stymies Steelers at Heinz FieldThe Jaguars' defense forces the Pittsburgh Steelers into four turnovers. As a result, Blake Bortles will outplay Ben Roethlisberger, who usually does well at home.
Mitchell Trubisky shows out in first-ever NFL startTrubisky's the real deal. In his NFL debut, he throws for 300 yards during a divisional foe in prime time.