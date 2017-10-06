Week 5 bold predictions: Vikings, Chiefs shut down rookie quarterbacks

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 5:



Heath Evans

+ Follow On Twitter Struggles continue for the Giants, Chargers I don't think anyone saw the I don't think anyone saw the Giants and Chargers combining for an 0-8 record through the first quarter of the season. Well, the wins will have to wait another week. These teams stay winless with a tie at MetLife.