NFL IQ quiz Week 5: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 5 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! Answers will be posted at 9 a.m. ET Saturday.

1. The last time the Bills led the AFC East outright in Week 4 or later, who was their quarterback?

2. Tom Brady, 40, is on pace to lead NFL in passing yards. Whose record would he break as the oldest passing yardage leader?

3. Who was the last Bears rookie QB to start a game?

4. Longtime Indy quarterback Peyton Manning will be inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor this weekend. Only one player in franchise history played more games for the Colts than Manning, who played 208. Who is it?

5. The first two QBs from the 2004 Draft class will meet on Sunday when Eli Manning's Giants face Philip Rivers' Chargers. Aside from Manning, Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, who is the only other QB from the 2004 Class to make a Pro Bowl?

6. Larry Fitzgerald, who is just 67 yards shy of passing Steve Smith Sr. on the NFL's all-time receiving list, is on pace for his ninth career 1,000-yard season. Who is the last Cardinals player not named Larry Fitzgerald to post 1,000 receiving yards in a season?

7. Todd Gurley has four rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns this season. Prior to Gurley, who was the last player to do that in his team's first four games of the season?

8. The Packers and Cowboys, who will meet again in Week 5, famously met in the Ice Bowl 50 years ago. Who did the Packers go on to face in the Super Bowl after toppling Dallas, and what happened?

9. Last week, Deshaun Watson was responsible for five touchdowns. Since 1970, which other three rookies accounted for five scores in a game?

10. The Rams have started five different quarterbacks in their last five home games against the Seahawks. Who are they?