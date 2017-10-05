Antonio Brown vs Gatorade Cooler (Round 2)

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 5th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Antonio Brown vs. the Gatorade Cooler (Round 2)

On Sunday, Antonio Brown took out some frustration on a cooler...

...And today, Brown settled the score with the Gatorade Cooler in a heated rematch.

UNLV honors the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Clark County Commissioner Chair Steve Sisolak started the fundraiser to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting. You can donate here.

Here is the special helmet @unlvfootball will wear Saturday in tribute to the victims and in honor of the heroes from Sunday. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/ojJ49mhSFl â UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) October 4, 2017

Kurt Warner threw out first pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks postseason game

While that pitch was nowhere near the strike zone, Warner has been part of some crazy postseason games in Arizona, ala the NFC Wild Card 2009 and Super Bowl XLIII

Kirk Cousins is getting real comfortable with his newborn son, Cooper

A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Like father, like son, am I right? For more on Kirk Cousins as a new dad, check out our profile on the QB here.