The Checkback: NFL Players In Their Youth

It's rare you find a social media trend that is able to stand the test of time. Every couple months there are new challenges, buzzwords, and memes. However, one social media trend that has proven it's here to stay is Throwback Thursday.
Everyone loves seeing adorable baby pics, revisiting awkward teenage phases, and feeling nostalgic joy through TBT. The Checkback is your weekly source for photos of all of the aforementioned featuring your favorite NFL stars.
Torrey Smith, WR, Eagles
White suits were all the rage back in the early 2000s, just ask King James
Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
You thought I was lying about the white suits, huh? This suit paired with a vest and/or tie that matched what your date was essential. #2000sprom #starterkit
Lamarr Houston, OLB, Bears
This is a red cardigan that Mr. Rogers could be proud of -- I'm not sure if young Lamarr was feeling it though.
Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
The wristbands that look like arm sleeves on little A.B.'s tiny arms, the '90s Nike headband, the saggy knee pads -- who know this kid would become an All-Pro WR? The guy wearing the World's Best Father shirt likely had a clue.
Richard Sherman, CB, Seahawks
In the '90s, Bo and Deion were inspiring many young dual-sport athletes. Get you a man who can do both.
Vince Wilfork, NT, Retired
I know it's not tbt or whatever it's called but I just wanted 2 show you guys at one point I had hair @McCourtyTwins pic.twitter.com/FIGajzgqIBï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) October 7, 2014
Even Mr. Overalls himself had a Sean John jacket back in the day.
Also, remember those expensive velour track suits?
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Dolphins
#tbt Pretty sure this is the day I got caught taking apart the phone ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #throwback pic.twitter.com/qeWcDPICoFï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) June 16, 2016
Fun fact: This is Ndamokung Suh at just three weeks old.
Kam Chancellor, SS, Seahawks
Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowler, two-time Second-team All-Pro, and prom King. You know you've made it in life when prom king is all the way at the end of your life accolades.
Chris Harris Jr. CB and Aqib Talib CB, Broncos
At first glance, it looks like Harris is 3-foot-5 -- then you realize it's just the way it's cropped and his position. Perception is everything, folks.
Cody Kessler, QB, Browns
Me and Drew back in the day. Ha good times. My hair was so blonde.#tbt pic.twitter.com/aFGAIFzEï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Cody Kessler (@CodyKessler6) November 9, 2012
Amusement parks are heaven on earth for kids. For parents it's a lot of waiting in lines, paying outrageous prices basic concessions, and walking around in 90-degree weather.