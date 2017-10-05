The Checkback: NFL Players In Their Youth

It's rare you find a social media trend that is able to stand the test of time. Every couple months there are new challenges, buzzwords, and memes. However, one social media trend that has proven it's here to stay is Throwback Thursday.

Everyone loves seeing adorable baby pics, revisiting awkward teenage phases, and feeling nostalgic joy through TBT. The Checkback is your weekly source for photos of all of the aforementioned featuring your favorite NFL stars.

Torrey Smith, WR, Eagles

A post shared by Torrey Smith (@torreysmithwr) on May 3, 2012 at 1:06pm PDT

White suits were all the rage back in the early 2000s, just ask King James

Marvin Jones, WR, Lions

A post shared by Marvin Jones Jr (@marvinjonesjr) on Dec 18, 2014 at 12:18pm PST

You thought I was lying about the white suits, huh? This suit paired with a vest and/or tie that matched what your date was essential. #2000sprom #starterkit

Lamarr Houston, OLB, Bears

A post shared by Lamarr Houston (@hupernikao9s) on Apr 24, 2014 at 1:51pm PDT

This is a red cardigan that Mr. Rogers could be proud of -- I'm not sure if young Lamarr was feeling it though.

Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

The wristbands that look like arm sleeves on little A.B.'s tiny arms, the '90s Nike headband, the saggy knee pads -- who know this kid would become an All-Pro WR? The guy wearing the World's Best Father shirt likely had a clue.

Richard Sherman, CB, Seahawks

In the '90s, Bo and Deion were inspiring many young dual-sport athletes. Get you a man who can do both.

Vince Wilfork, NT, Retired

I know it's not tbt or whatever it's called but I just wanted 2 show you guys at one point I had hair @McCourtyTwins pic.twitter.com/FIGajzgqIB ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) October 7, 2014

Even Mr. Overalls himself had a Sean John jacket back in the day.

Also, remember those expensive velour track suits?

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Dolphins

Fun fact: This is Ndamokung Suh at just three weeks old.

Kam Chancellor, SS, Seahawks

A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowler, two-time Second-team All-Pro, and prom King. You know you've made it in life when prom king is all the way at the end of your life accolades.

Chris Harris Jr. CB and Aqib Talib CB, Broncos

A post shared by Chris Harris Jr (@chrisharrisjr) on May 22, 2014 at 11:52am PDT

At first glance, it looks like Harris is 3-foot-5 -- then you realize it's just the way it's cropped and his position. Perception is everything, folks.

Cody Kessler, QB, Browns

Amusement parks are heaven on earth for kids. For parents it's a lot of waiting in lines, paying outrageous prices basic concessions, and walking around in 90-degree weather.