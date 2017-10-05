The Checkback: NFL Players In Their Youth

  • By Ralph Warner
It's rare you find a social media trend that is able to stand the test of time. Every couple months there are new challenges, buzzwords, and memes. However, one social media trend that has proven it's here to stay is Throwback Thursday.

Everyone loves seeing adorable baby pics, revisiting awkward teenage phases, and feeling nostalgic joy through TBT. The Checkback is your weekly source for photos of all of the aforementioned featuring your favorite NFL stars.

Torrey Smith, WR, Eagles

A post shared by Torrey Smith (@torreysmithwr) on

White suits were all the rage back in the early 2000s, just ask King James

Marvin Jones, WR, Lions

A post shared by Marvin Jones Jr (@marvinjonesjr) on

You thought I was lying about the white suits, huh? This suit paired with a vest and/or tie that matched what your date was essential. #2000sprom #starterkit

Lamarr Houston, OLB, Bears

A post shared by Lamarr Houston (@hupernikao9s) on

This is a red cardigan that Mr. Rogers could be proud of -- I'm not sure if young Lamarr was feeling it though.

Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on

The wristbands that look like arm sleeves on little A.B.'s tiny arms, the '90s Nike headband, the saggy knee pads -- who know this kid would become an All-Pro WR? The guy wearing the World's Best Father shirt likely had a clue.

Richard Sherman, CB, Seahawks

photo TBT_zps71dee74d.jpg

In the '90s, Bo and Deion were inspiring many young dual-sport athletes. Get you a man who can do both.

Vince Wilfork, NT, Retired

Even Mr. Overalls himself had a Sean John jacket back in the day.

Also, remember those expensive velour track suits?

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Dolphins

Fun fact: This is Ndamokung Suh at just three weeks old.

Kam Chancellor, SS, Seahawks

A post shared by Kameron Chancellor (@bambamkam) on

Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowler, two-time Second-team All-Pro, and prom King. You know you've made it in life when prom king is all the way at the end of your life accolades.

Chris Harris Jr. CB and Aqib Talib CB, Broncos

A post shared by Chris Harris Jr (@chrisharrisjr) on

At first glance, it looks like Harris is 3-foot-5 -- then you realize it's just the way it's cropped and his position. Perception is everything, folks.

Cody Kessler, QB, Browns

Amusement parks are heaven on earth for kids. For parents it's a lot of waiting in lines, paying outrageous prices basic concessions, and walking around in 90-degree weather.

