NFL TV guide to Week 5 of season

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 5.

SUNDAY

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

"Bouye Meets World" -- 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Nervous about his first time lining up against the Steelers' wideouts, Jalen Ramsey asks A.J. Bouye to join his study group so the two can best prepare for anything outside the box, as well as Big Benâs affinity for multiple choice. Cameron Heyward and Bud Dupree realize theyâre both crushing on the same QB. Ryan Shazier forgets to pack himself a pregame shirt for the fifth week in a row!

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

"Laverne & Gurley" -- 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Sean McVay convinces Todd Gurley to join the Rushing Leaders of America club to score points with his L.A. folks and build up a well-rounded resume for his future contract applications. Eddie Lacy admits to Pete Carroll that perhaps they rushed into this whole thing. Jared Goff promises Cooper Kupp that he'll pay him in pizza and friendship if he helps him move across the field this weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

"Will Fuller House" -- 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Deshaun Watson steps in when he realizes Will Fuller has gotten caught up with the wrong crowd, explaining that Marcus Peters is just using him for his own gains. Kareem Hunt is thrilled to be invited over to J.J. Watt's house for a playdate but is disappointed to find they have opposite interests. Travis Kelce accidentally gets his hand stuck in his glove and it becomes a whole thing.

MONDAY

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

"Growing Waynes" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Feeling down about his play, Latavius Murray seeks the advice of a sidelined Dalvin Cook, who teaches him how to stick up for himself and understand that from time to time we all get upset. Kendall Wright has an outburst when Trae Waynes steals his ball and runs away with it. Mitchell Trubisky tries to impress his new buddies on the O-line by breaking into the end zone after dark.

