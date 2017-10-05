Injuries: Bradford (knee) limited in Vikes' practice

Ezekiel Elliott popped up on the Dallas Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, but the issue shouldn't hinder the running back.

Elliott is dealing with bruised ribs after taking a hit in Sunday's loss to the Rams but is fine, coach Jason Garrett told reporters Thursday, via NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The running back practiced fully on Wednesday and isn't expected to be hampered in the Week 5 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

One injury the Cowboys are monitoring closely is Tyron Smith's back. The left tackle is not practicing with back tightness. The hope is to get Smith back at practice on Friday and have him ready for Sunday's game. If Smith can't play, Byron Bell would start at left tackle, per Garrett.

Garrett also confirmed defensive end Charles Tapper broke his foot during a pass rush drill at practice and will require surgery. Tapper is out 8-10 weeks. The team placed him on injured reserve later Thursday.

One positive note: Cowboys corner Nolan Carroll practiced yesterday for the first time since entering concussion protocol.

Other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

1. The Minnesota Vikings placed rookie running back Dalvin Cook on injured reserve and signed free agent Stevan Ridley. Cook tore his ACL in the team's loss last week to the Lions. Quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) was limited in practice.

2. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski originally was expected to play tonight against the Buccaneers, but he is officially inactive because of a thigh injury. Gronkowski was added to the Patriots' injury report on Wednesday and was listed as questionable.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward (hip) and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) are both inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Patriots. Defensive back Josh Robinson (concussion) and defensive end Ryan Russell (shoulder) will not return.

4. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was limited again in practice on Thursday. Mariota suffered a hamstring injury in the team's loss to the Texans.

5. Baltimore Ravens defensive back Ladarius Webb returned to practice after dealing with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles), tight end Maxx Williams (calf), tight end Benjamin Watson (calf) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) all sat out on Thursday.

6. Cleveland Browns rookie pass rusher Myles Garrett is expected to make his debut this week. "I'm sure we will have him on a pitch count," head coach Jackson said. "I think we have to be smart about our expectations of him." Jackson thinks defensive tackle Danny Shelton (calf) will play Sunday. Linebacker Jamie Collins remains in concussion protocol. "No question he's getting closer. He's definitely better," Jackson said.

7. Panthers defensive end Mario Addison did not participate in Thursday's practice after he hurt his knee during last week's win over the Patriots. Julius Peppers (shoulder) and center Ryan Kalil (neck) also did not practice. Kalil has not played since Carolina's season-opening win over the Niners.

Rivera doesn't sound too concerned about Addison. "I anticipate him being on the field tomorrow." â Max Henson (@PanthersMax) October 5, 2017

Quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) and wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and Curtis Samuel were limited.

8. New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has a sprained shoulder that has been an issue for some time. However, Pierre-Paul said he plans to practice Friday and play on Sunday. Defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) and center Weston Richburg (concussion) also didn't practice. Odell Beckham (finger/ankle) was limited.

9. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says wide receiver Davante Adams is progressing very well and will do more on the practice field today. Adams is still in concussion protocol. McCarthy says running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) practiced well Wednesday and will practice Thursday. The team will keep evaluating him.

10. Buffalo Bills linebacker Ramon Humber (thumb) and wide receiver Jordan Matthews (thumb) did not practice on Thursday. Defensive tackle Kyle Williams (thumb) was a full participant in practice. Defensive tackle Jerel Worthy (thumb) running back Mike Tolbert (thumb) were removed from the injury report.

11. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) was limited again in practice. Running back Branden Oliver (hamstring) and linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) sat out practice.

12. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) was limited in practice after making some throws at the start of the session. Cornerbacks David Amerson (concussion) and Gareon Conley (shin) and running back DeAndre Washington (hamstring) were limited, too.

13. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle) and safety Eric Reid (knee) and linebacker Dekoda Watson (groin) did not practice. Running back Carlos Hyde (hip) was limited.

14. Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas sat out practice for the second straight day due to a knee injury. Wide receiver Doug Baldwin (groin) was a full participant and offensive tackle Rees Odhiambo (chest) didn't practice.

15. Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is considered week to week with a patella issue, per Rapoport. He will not need surgery and there's a chance he could return in Week 6, Rapoport added.