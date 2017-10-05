Vikings signing free-agent RB Stevan Ridley

The Minnesota Vikings added a running back to the stable to help fill the void left by rookie Dalvin Cook, who tore his ACL on Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Stevan Ridley is signing with Minnesota, according to a source informed of the situation. Ridley worked out with the team yesterday.

Ridley spent the offseason with the Denver Broncos, carrying 38 times for 109 yards (2.9 yards per attempt) this preseason. The 28-year-old running back has turned into a journeyman the past several years since leaving the New England Patriots following a 2014 ACL tear. He spent 2015 with the New York Jets. He signed with the Detroit Lions in the 2016 offseason before getting cut prior to the start of the season. He appeared in one game for the Atlanta Falcons last season. After compiling a 1,200-yard season in 2012 and 773 yards in 2013, Ridley's speed and power deteriorated following the knee injury.

Ridley looked better this preseason than he did in 2016 but should be merely depth addition in Minnesota. Latavius Murray is expected to be the lead back, with Jerick McKinnon the third-down tailback. Both Murray and McKinnon are themselves aren't 100 percent healthy. If Ridley is forced to play a significant role, it will mean more went wrong for the Vikings backfield.