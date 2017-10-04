Chiefs G Zach Fulton Celebrates Win With Pizza Rolls

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 4th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

How's this for parity?

24 of the NFL's 32 teams have .500 record or better after 4 weeks, including 13 with 2-2 mark. â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) October 4, 2017

Only 8 teams in the NFL currently have a losing record going into Week 5, but only the Panthers-Lions game features two teams with winning records. Both currently sit at 3-1.

Also interesting to note: the Panthers' NFC South is the only division in the NFL where all teams are .500 or above. But if the Dolphins hadn't lost to the Saints in London, then the AFC East would be the only division with all teams at .500 or above.

And the top 5 most common nightmares for QBs...

These five players have the MOST sacks. ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/xxGfmwpomk â NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2017

Deshaun Watson and Bill O'Brien are on the case of winning the AFC South

What's wrong with a little enthusiasm?

Bills fans on Reddit are in a good mood after consecutive victories and noticed Coach McDermott likes to clap on the sidelines. Naturally, they decided to celebrate their coach with this ridiculous image.

Sometimes you're good, Internet. Sometimes you're good.

This is one way to motivate your players

I've heard of rice at a wedding, but...

Step aside, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, there's a new guy attending strangers' nuptial agreements. Apparently, Jerry Rice is getting restless in retirement and has been making a habit of popping into San Francisco-area weddings every weekend. Rice said he doesn't want to be a distraction and just likes to bring people joy (we also know he's light on his feet from his season of Dancing with the Stars).

So if you're planning a wedding and hoping a Hall of Famer will attend, consider choosing the venue where Rice likes to play golf.