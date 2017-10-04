Game facts: Patriots at Buccaneers (Buccaneers facts)

Where's D-Jax?: Jameis Winston is 3-for-11 (27.3 percent) when targeting DeSean Jackson 15+ yards downfield this season.

Next Gen Stat: On deep passes that have gone outside the numbers this season, Jameis Winston is 5-for-9 for 167 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs.

New RB in the fold: Doug Martin is returning in Week 5 from a four-game suspension for violating the leagueâs PED policy.