News  

 

 

Game facts: Patriots at Buccaneers (Patriots facts)

Print
More Columns >

Next Gen Stat:  Last season, the Patriots defense allowed a 58.5 passer rating on deep passes; this year, New England has allowed a 90.8 rating on such passes.  

Gronk from the slot:  Per Next Gen Stats, Rob Gronkowski has eight receptions on 12 targets from the right slot alignment this year, for 166 yards and a TD.

Struggling with pass defense:  QBs to face the Patriots have averaged 335 passing YPG and a 116.5 passer rating this season 

Milestone watch: With a win over the Buccaneers, Tom Brady would tie Peyton Manning and Brett Favre for the most regular-season wins by a QB in NFL history (186).

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0