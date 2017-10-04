Samsung S Pen Presents: NFL Rock Stars

You've probably heard athletes compared to rock stars before, so this week, we decided to use the magic of the Samsung S Pen to bring that idea to life.

Marcus Peters on keytar. Austin Ekler on the six-string. Ryan Kerrigan on the drums. Maybe we're getting carried away with the doodling, but this seems like it should totally be part of next year's Pro Bowl, right?

Make sure you click on the right side of the image to scroll through the gallery. Enjoy!

Who says football has to be serious business?