Julius Peppers Shows Father Time Who's Boss

Whether it's Tom Brady leading the league in passing yards at 40 or Jason Witten leading the Cowboys in receptions at 35, a few NFL old guys seasoned veterans are proving they're still elite. Panthers DE Julius Peppers is schoolin' the league's young'ns too.

Peppers, 37, was named the Week 4 NFC Defensive Player of the Week after the 16-year veteran recorded two sacks, four tackles, and three QB hurries in Carolina's 33-30 victory over New England.

Since 2008, Peppers has averaged 10 sacks per season and with 4.5 through the first four weeks of 2017, he's well on his way to at least meeting that quota again. The nine-time Pro Bowler is fifth on the 2017 sacks leaders list -- Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence leads the league with 7.5.

Although Peppers' feat is impressive considering his age, he's not the oldest of all time to win Defensive Player of the Week, that honor belongs to Charles Woodson. The Raiders' safety was 38 years old when he was named DPOW in 2014 -- in 2015 Woodson made the Pro Bowl team and retired at the age of 39.

It's nice to see Peppers quiet the naysayers who all but said he needed to register for his AARP membership card. The "old man" and his teammates on the 3-1 Panthers still have plenty of work to do -- keep pounding.