Andrew Luck does individual drills in Colts practice

Andrew Luck hit the practice field with teammates Wednesday for the first time since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano said the quarterback would take part in individual drills. Luck is on a "pitch count," Pagano said, and the team will monitor the types of throws he makes.

The Colts will remain cautious bringing along the franchise quarterback. Luck will sit out Thursday before hopefully participating again Friday, per Pagano.

"We'll keep an eye on him and we've got it scripted exactly how many throws he'll have and then what routes he'll throw based on each day," Pagano said. "Depth of routes, inside breaking routes, outside the numbers throws, deep throws down the field. That kind of thing. So, we'll just look at it and evaluate every one of them. Docs and trainers will and just take it one day at a time."

The coach confirmed Luck would be out this week versus San Francisco and there is no timeline for his return to game action.

Wednesday is a baby step for Luck, but an important one. Getting back on the practice field inches the Pro Bowl signal-caller closer to making his 2017 debut, even if that eventuality remains a few weeks away.