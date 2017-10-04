Injuries: Titans QB Marcus Mariota limited at practice

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that one of his best pass rushers, Cliff Avril, could be out "a while" after suffering a neck injury during Seattle's win over the Colts on Sunday night. On Wednesday, Carroll ruled the defensive end out for Sunday's tilt against the Rams and added that it "could be" a long-term issue.

Avril, who's started all four games for the Seahawks this season and had two tackles and a sack in those contests, is dealing with a bad stinger and numbness he suffered in the first quarter of Seattle's 46-18 win over Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The pass rusher is considered week to week until the numbness subsides, Rapoport added.

If Avril can't go, third-year end Frank Clark, who replaced Avril during Sunday night's game, is expected to fill in for the Seahawks' starter once again.

In other Seahawks injury news, offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo (chest) will practice Wednesday and could be ready to go for the Rams game. Defensive back Jeremy Lane (groin) won't practice mid-week, Carroll said.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Wednesday:

1. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) was limited at practice. Coach Mike Mularkey told reporters that he's still holding out hope for Sunday but the team won't risk further injury.

2. The New York Giants are banged up. Three key defensive starters -- defensive ends Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder) and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) -- and center Weston Richburg (concussion) did not practice. Four offensive weapons -- Odell Beckham (finger/ankle), Brandon Marshall (toe), Paul Perkins (ribs) and Orleans Darkwa (back) -- were limited.

3. The New England Patriots will be without cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seven key players are also questionable, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a thigh injury.

Linebackers Dont'a Hightower (knee) and Elandon Roberts (ankle), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring), starting right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and defensive back Brandon King (hamstring) are also questionable.

4. Myles Garrett is returning, according to Myles Garrett. The Cleveland Browns rookie tweeted in Spanish that he is back from the ankle injury that has sidelined him for a month. The Browns officially listed Garrett as a limited participant in practice.

Cleveland also waived receiver Jordan Leslie because of what is believed to be a torn hamstring, a source told Rapoport. The team added receiver Bryce Treggs to fill Leslie's roster spot.

5. Philadelphia Eagles safeties Corey Graham (hamstring) and Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) practiced Wednesday. Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox (calf) didn't practice. Running back Wendell Smallwood (knee) also didn't practice. Defensive lineman Tim Jernigan (heel) did not practice, but is not expected to miss Sunday's game against the Cardinals, coach Doug Pederson said.

6. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced receiver Marqise Lee (ribs), safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) and center Brandon Linder (illness) will not practice Wednesday.

7. The New York Jets placed rookie outside linebacker Dylan Donahue (elbow) on injured reserve. Coach Todd Bowles said Donahue will undergo season-ending surgery to fix torn ligaments.

8. The Houston Texans placed running back Tyler Ervin (knee) on injured reserve.

9. Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cordy Glenn, who missed Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with ankle and foot injuries, was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

10. Andrew Luck (shoulder) was limited in his return to Indianapolis Colts practice Wednesday. Coach Chuck Pagano said Luck is scheduled to rest Thursday and practice again Friday. Pagano added there's no timeline for Luck's return to playing and ruled him out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Pagano said Ryan Kelly will make his season debut Sunday after a foot injury sidelined him for the first four weeks.

11. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said receiver Davante Adams is still in the concussion protocol. The wideout is expected to go through some work Wednesday and see how he feels after.

12. Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross (knee) and tight end Tyler Eifert (back) did not participate in practice Wednesday, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

13. Baltimore Ravens defensive backs Jimmy Smith (undisclosed), Lardarius Webb (undisclosed), defensive lineman Brandon Williams (foot) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, the Baltimore Sun reported.

14. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) threw during practice Thursday, the team announced. Receiver Curtis Samuel (back) was a limited participant and defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder) was a full participant. Pass rusher Julius Peppers (rest), receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee), safety Demetrious Cox (ankle), safety Kurt Coleman (knee), center Ryan Kalil (neck) and pass rusher Mario Addison (knee) did not practice.

15. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman suffered a rib fracture and associated small damage to his lung lining in the loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, a source told Rapoport. The DB, however, has not been ruled out for Washington's game against the 49ers after their bye this week.

16. Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio told reporters he's optimistic receiver Michael Crabtree (chest) will return for Oakland's game with the Ravens on Sunday.

17. Los Angeles Chargers rookie wideout Mike Williams (back), who was limited in practice all last week, will have a similar week of practice this week, coach Anthony Lynn said.

18. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) did not participate at practice.

19. The Buccaneers will be without linebacker Kwon Alexander for Thursday's game against the Patriots. Linebacker Lavonte David and safeties Keith Tandy and T.J. Ward are doubtful.

20. Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) and defensive end Robert Nkemdiche (calf) did not participate in practice. Guard Alex Boone (chest), wide receivers John Brown (quad) and J.J. Nelson (hammy/tooth), linebackers Josh Bynes (groin) and Karlos Dansby (knee), and defensive end Josh Mauro (calf) were all limited.

21. The Saints have placed linebacker Alex Anzalone (shoulder) on injured reserve.

22. The Jets quarterback Josh McCown (right shoulder) was a full participate in practice. Defensive end Kony Ealy (shoulder), running back Matt Forte (knee/toe), linebacker Josh Martin (ankle) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (hamstring) did not participate.

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) and guard Brian Winters (abdomen) were both limited.