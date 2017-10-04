Injuries: Cliff Avril likely out for Seahawks on Sunday

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that one of his best pass rushers, Cliff Avril, could be out "a while" after suffering a neck injury during Seattle's win over the Colts on Sunday night. On Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the defensive end will likely miss at least this Sunday's game against the Rams and possibly more time after that.

Avril, who's started all four games for the Seahawks this season and had two tackles and a sack in those contests, is dealing with a bad stinger and numbness he suffered in the first quarter of Seattle's 46-18 win over Indianapolis, Rapoport reported. The pass rusher is considered week to week until the numbness subsides, Rapoport added.

If Avril can't go, third-year end Frank Clark, who replaced Avril during Sunday night's game, is expected to fill in for the Seahawks' starter once again.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Wednesday:

1. The Cleveland Browns waived receiver Jordan Leslie because of what is believed to be a torn hamstring, a source told Rapoport. The team added receiver Bryce Treggs to fill Leslie's roster spot.

2. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced safeties Corey Graham (hamstring) and Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday. The coach also said defensive lineman Fletcher Cox (calf) won't practice. Defensive lineman Tim Jernigan (heel) is not expected to miss Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Pederson said.

3. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced receiver Marqise Lee (ribs), safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) and center Brandon Linder (illness) will not practice Wednesday.

4. The New York Jets placed rookie outside linebacker Dylan Donahue (elbow) on injured reserve.

5. The Houston Texans placed running back Tyler Ervin (knee) on injured reserve.

6. Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cordy Glenn, who missed Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with ankle and foot injuries, participated in practice Wednesday, ESPN reported.

7. Andrew Luck (shoulder) will return to Indianapolis Colts practice Wednesday. Coach Chuck Pagano said Luck is scheduled to rest Thursday and practice again Friday. Pagano added there's no timeline for Luck's return to playing and ruled him out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Pagano said Ryan Kelly will make his season debut Sunday after a foot injury sidelined him for the first four weeks.

8. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said receiver Davante Adams is still in the concussion protocol. The wideout is expected to go through some work Wednesday and see how he feels after.

9. Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross (knee) and tight end Tyler Eifert (back) did not participate in practice Wednesday, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

10. Baltimore Ravens defensive backs Jimmy Smith (undisclosed), Lardarius Webb (undisclosed), defensive lineman Brandon Williams (foot) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, the Baltimore Sun reported.

11. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) threw during practice Thursday, the team announced. Receiver Curtis Samuel (back), defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder) and linebacker Thomas Davis (rib) all practiced during the open portion of practice. Pass rusher Julius Peppers (rest), receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee), safety Demetrious Cox (ankle) and pass rusher Mario Addison (knee) also didn't practice.