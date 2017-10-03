Can Anyone Stop Kareem Hunt?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 2nd, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Rough week for Takkarist McKinley

Lost my phone .. lost my dread, lost to the bills smh what's next — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) October 3, 2017

McKinley has been taking a lot of L's this week. Thankfully he didn't have to spend $11,000 to buy back his dreadlock from the dude who tried to sell it on eBay (the auction was taken down).

Can Kareem Hunt be stopped?

3 players in NFL history have had 650+ scrimmage yards & 6+ TDs in his team's 1st 4 games of a season:



Jim Brown

Billy Sims@Kareemhunt7 pic.twitter.com/fPpUck8WHs â Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) October 3, 2017

Kareem Hunt has taken the NFL world by storm with his shifty moves. Good luck to the teams with the Chiefs on their schedule, because trying to stop Hunt in the open field looks impossible. A brick wall wouldn't be able to stop this rookie RB.

Rams locker room goes crazy

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) on Oct 1, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

With the help of kicker Greg Zuerlein's golden boot and defensive genius Wade Phillips, the Rams took down the Cowboys 35-30. After the game, both Zuerlein and Phillips received game balls from head coach Sean McVay.

When was the last time a game ball went to a guy almost as old as the coach?

Warrick Dunn finally gets his ring

Former Atlanta Falcons great running back Warrick Dunn has received the honor of being named the 10th player to enter the Falcons Ring of Honor. On and off the field Dunn was a superstar: he averaged 4.2 yards per carry as a Falcon, and he built hundreds of houses for the underprivileged. Congrats, Warrick!

New Dad alert

One day after a close Monday Night loss in Kansas City, Cousins is back at home with his newborn son, Cooper. Unfortunately for Cousins, he probably won't be any more relaxed at home with a newborn than he was against the Chiefs. Expect a lot of sleepless nights, my friend.

