Gruden blames Crowder's ugly night on game flow

Piled on top of a deflating Monday night loss for the Redskins was a concerning performance by Jamison Crowder.

The Redskins receiver -- and one of last year's more exciting playmakers -- exited his team's 29-20 loss to the Chiefs with one just catch that went for minus-7 yards. Ouch.

That was Crowder's only target in 36 snaps, magnifying a down start that's seen him account for just 106 yards on 14 catches as a starter across from Terrelle Pryor.

The Redskins aren't worried on the surface, though, with coach Jay Gruden telling reporters Tuesday that Crowder's lack of involvement was more because of game flow in a tilt that saw Kirk Cousins throw the ball just 24 times, per Mike Jonesâ of The Washington Post.

Washington has spread the ball all over the place this season, with Cousins finding Crowder, Chris Thompson and Jordan Reed for 14 catches, Pryor for 13 and Ryan Grant for 10. On Monday night, tight end Vernon Davis also pulled down a pair of receptions to bring his season total to eight.

The Redskins aren't a team that lobs the ball to just one or two guys over and over, although that's also the result of Crowder and Pryor failing to dominate coverage and mesh with Cousins over the first month of the campaign.

Crowder's physical skills aren't the question here. It's more about fit and game flow and matchups, meaning more time is needed before his season is put up for final judgment.