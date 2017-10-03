Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 4

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.

The NFL regular season may already be a quarter of the way over, but your fantasy regular season is already a third of the way done. Now's the time to kick it into gear and make a push to the top of your league.

This week, there were several players who outperformed their projections and were left on your bench. How do I know that you left them on your bench? Because I left them on my bench.

Let's take a look at the top fantasy bench players this week.

Alvin Karama

Fantasy Points: 15.6

Start Percentage: 1.6%

How many of us thought that a 3rd string running back would have a better game than A.P. and Mark Ingram? If you did, then I need to take fantasy advice from you.

Hard to understand how #Saints RB Alvin Kamara is having so much success vs the #Dolphins while he sits on my bench #oof â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2017

Once again I fail to start Alvin Kamara in fantasy while he goes off... I'm literally Butch Jones. â Clay Hughes (@ClayHughes17) October 1, 2017

Bilal Powell

Fantasy Points: 25

Start Percentage: 50.9%

The Jets running situation has been a problem and playing the Jaguars defense, it seemed as though Powell should not have started. Well, after a 75-yard touchdown, don't we all look stupid.

if you played Bilal Powell and he got you 25 fantasy points...there is your XMAS gift â Bill Tyrrell (@BillTyrrell1) October 1, 2017

When you check your fantasy team and realize you're playing against Bilal Powell pic.twitter.com/LmaepRC9kl â Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 1, 2017

Andy Dalton

Fantasy Points: 28.34

Start Percentage: 4.9%

Dalton turned back into The Red Rifle after his stellar performance against the Browns. Even though Dalton was playing the Browns, who expected him to have that kind of performance? Nobody!

First time Andy Dalton shows up, I leave him on my bench. Fantasy Football nightmare in 2017 so far. â Sunday Night Lights (@SNL_football) October 1, 2017

Greg Zuerlein

Fantasy Points: 23

Start Percentage: 11.3%

Yes, kickers matter too. Especially this one. Zuerlein was 7 for 7 in field goals, scoring 27 points. Probably more than your top draft pick. He even broke Yahoo's fantasy site.